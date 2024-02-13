This morning, students at Children of St. Martha School held their “Take What You Need” event. In an effort to spread love and kindness, heart art is attached to the fence in front of the westside school.

Shalyn Amonson, a Grade 5-6 teacher at the school, says “Take What You Need” is a chance for anyone in the community to swing by and grab a piece of heart art created by students.

Amonson adds students have put a lot of thought, kindness and love into the project. “Come and spread some light into your day, especially in the winter when things can be a little bit tougher for people. To have something put a smile on their face and warm their hearts, is what we strive to do.”

“We encourage anyone from the community to come by or just drive by. Seeing all the work on the fence can bring a smile to your face,” notes Amonson.

Teaching kindness and compassion to students is important, says Amonson. “To reflect on what the challenges other people might be going through and knowing it’s not always easy.”

There are difficulties in life, Amonson says, but taking the time to create something that might make someone else’s day a little bit better is also a very important lesson.