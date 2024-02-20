The Lethbridge Hurricanes will host a charity night in partnership with Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services this week.

Friday’s game (Feb. 23) will feature custom jerseys inspired by the fire department’s service to the community. They will be auctioned off online after the game and proceeds will go to the Lethbridge Firefighters Charity Association.

The association sponsors events in the community and has raised more than $400,000 since 2007.

“We have used some of those funds for adopt-a-family at Christmas or we donate blankets for seniors at some of the seniors’ centres in town and toys for tots as well as providing for some of our members who have had emergency medical problems and needed some lodging when they go to stay at the hospital or helping their families as well,” says Carl Mix, senior firefighter and vice president of charities

Game night will feature the Lethbridge Firefighters Pipes and Drum Band leading players in a march and Fire and Emergency Services members will entertain during intermission. The first 1,000 kids through the door will get a replica fire helmet and there will be a fire truck at the Enmax Centre.

“We’re really looking forward to meeting the people in our community who we proudly serve,” says Greg Adair, Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services Chief. “Plus, cheering on the Hurricanes makes for a fantastic Friday night of family fun, especially for a cause that brings our community together and supports such a worthy charity.”

The jersey auction will open at 7 p.m. on game night and end at 7 p.m. on March 1. Donations can also be made directly to the charity on the Lethbridge Firefighters Charity Association website.