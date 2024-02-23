The Town of Coalhurst is looking for applications for a pair of grants aimed at improving the economic wellbeing of the community.

The Neighbourhood Connections Micro Grant offers up to $500 for a range of potential projects. These can be events or initiatives that foster social connection in the community. Examples include setting up free little libraries, hosting an outdoor movie night or neighborhood beautification projects.

The Community Support Grant offers up to $2,000 for one-time projects designed to enhance Coalhurst residents’ sense of connection and quality of life.

“Council is thrilled to see this new program ready to go and available for local residents, non-profit groups and even businesses to receive financial assistance for projects and programs that are intended to improve quality of life in Coalhurst and bring our community members together,” said Coalhurst Mayor Lyndsay Montina, adding the town is excited to see how community members embrace the opportunity.

Applications should be submitted at least 60 days before the event or initiative is planned.