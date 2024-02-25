Subscribe to Local News
News

Police concerned for missing 12-year-old’s well being

By Kass Patterson
Harmony Pipestem-Two Young Men was last seen around 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 24th. (Photo supplied by the Lethbridge Police Service)

The public is being asked for their help locating a 12-year-old girl.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, Harmony Pipestem-Two Young Men was last seen on Saturday, February 24th around 8 p.m. in the Lethbridge area. She is described as being 5’8”, with a medium build, brown eyes and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black puffy vest, black sweatpants and white Air Jordan shoes.

According to police, efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful and officials are concerned for her well-being.

