The public is being asked for their help locating a 12-year-old girl.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, Harmony Pipestem-Two Young Men was last seen on Saturday, February 24th around 8 p.m. in the Lethbridge area. She is described as being 5’8”, with a medium build, brown eyes and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black puffy vest, black sweatpants and white Air Jordan shoes.

According to police, efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful and officials are concerned for her well-being.