From Mar. 11-17, the University of Lethbridge’s Canadian Centre for Behavioural Neuroscience celebrates “Brain Awareness Week” by providing opportunities for the public to learn about advances in brain research from the U of L’s neuroscientists.

Co-ordinator Jade Oldfield says the event is promoted through the Dana Foundation. “The whole goal is to bring awareness to different brain-related research, health and connect community to what’s going on in research centres.”

The Dana Foundation explores the connections between neuroscience and society’s challenges and opportunities, working to maximize the potential of the field to do good.

According to Oldfield, the U of L’s behavioural centre, is a prominent institution within the neuroscience world. “That is why we have a commitment to putting on ‘Brain Awareness Week’ events every year.”

“This year, we are looking to connect more interdepartmentally, as well. And involve more of the psychology department,” Oldfield adds.

As a precursor to “Brain Awareness Week,” there will be a free community lecture “The Neuroscience of ‘Normal:’ How do our brains shape who we are?” by Dr. Chelsea Ekstrand. This lecture will be held in the Galt Museum Viewing Gallery this Wednesday at 6 p.m.

A free public talk, “The Social Synapse: Using play and relationships to build executive function” by Dr. Robbin Gibb will be presented Mar. 13 at the U of L Science Commons, BMO Auditorium at 5:30 p.m.

A free Open House will be held at the Neuroscience Centre at the U of L Mar. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a kids’ room, guided tours of the Science Commons building and an organizational booth fair.

One of the organizations to be featured at the fair will be Lethbridge’s Dopamine Boxing, which is a group that puts on boxing classes for people with Parkinson’s disease.

Oldfield notes the fair will also feature, “Some neat organizations people maybe haven’t heard of yet.”