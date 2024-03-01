Lethbridge is looking to the community for input on animal regulations before it updates its animal bylaw.

Residents can take part in an online survey as part of the second phase of the animal bylaw review project.

The first phase was conducted in late 2023 and asked what topics or ideas were important to residents when thinking about living alongside animals in the city.

“We received some valuable feedback during the initial phase of this project,” says Skylar Plourde, director of services and enforcement with Community Animal Services. “It was important to learn what is important to the community to ensure those values and ideas are reflected in this next phase of public engagement.”

The input was used to develop the survey for the second phase, so it could target high-priority issues. Among these are the introduction of cat regulations and whether backyard chickens should be allowed.

“Information collected during the public engagement and survey phases, along with input from stakeholders and partner agencies, will be used to help draft the new animal bylaw,” says Plourde. “We want to create a modernized bylaw that reflects how our community wants to live with all creatures in Lethbridge.”

The phase two survey is open until March 25 and the updated bylaw is expected to be presented for council consideration by the end of September.