More than 2,300 child-care providers will receive advance payments to help them continue to provide services families rely on.

Alberta childcare providers are a critical part of ensuring the province has a strong economy, says the Government of Alberta. “Child-care providers have asked the government for changes to help address concerns on the timing of their payments. In response, Alberta’s government is fast-tracking $84 million in advance payments.”

As of today, childcare providers will receive about 80 per cent of their monthly claim at the beginning of each month, in addition to the fees they collect from parents. This change to monthly claim advances will introduce a new payment approach, ensuring child-care providers receive grant payments sooner.

By providing the majority of funding up front, this may help reduce financial pressures on child-care providers, as the transformation of the child-care system continues.

Alberta, according to a recent media release, will continue to engage with child-care providers, parents and its federal counterparts on early learning and child-care, as the transformation of the province’s child-care system moves forward. This includes introducing a new funding formula and achieving an average parent fee of $10 per day by 2026.