Nick Tetz finished on top after finding the eight-second buzzer on all three rides of the 2024 Cup Series’ PBR South Country Co-op Showdown, presented by VisitLethbridge.com.

Tetz scored 79 points in the first round, 85 points in the second round and 89 points in the championship round to earn the event title. Leading into the final round of rides Tetz trailed Cody Coverchuk who went 3-2, scoring 86 points in the first round and 83.5 points in the second round. In the championship round, Coverchuck found himself bucked off after 7.92 seconds.

The win is the Calgary-based rider’s fourth consecutive event title in Lethbridge. The Lethbridge event was Tetz’s 2024 debut on the Canadian tour, and he would finish fourth in the Canadian PBR standings and Coverchuk finished first. The next Canada Cup Series event is in Brandon, Manitoba on May 25th.