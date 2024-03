No injuries were reported in an early morning garage fire on the city’s west side.

According to Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services, crews from four stations responded to the blaze on the 400 Block of Highlands Boulevard West around 1 a.m. Monday, March 4th. When firefighters arrived on scene the fire was reported to have fully involved the garage of the single-family home.

Crews are said to have quickly extinguished the fire, which is estimated to have caused less than $100,000.