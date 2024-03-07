In the first 10 days of the province’s new campsite booking website opening, there have been over 11,500 reservations made.

The reservations are equal to 36,000 nights of backcountry or “comfort” camping booked. The new website allows those interested to book in one of the 9,000 reservable individual sites, 205 backcountry permits, 71 comfort units and 157 group camping sites that are located throughout Alberta’s provincial parks.

Minister of Tourism and Sport, Joseph Schow says the new website is making the booking process an easier experience for not just Albertans but those travelling from outside the province or country as well.

“The new reservation platform has proven to make it easier for people to find a campsite that fits their needs to ensure that their experience in Alberta’s world-renowned mountains or rolling prairies is one that leaves them with an everlasting desire to explore our province.”

Those looking to book for the summer can make a reservation up to 90 days before their plans for individual or backcountry camping, and up to 180 days beforehand for group and comfort camping.