A Lethbridge councillor wants to stop planning and construction of all bike lanes and get an estimated cost to remove them from the downtown.

Councillor Rajko Dodic will bring a motion forward to be discussed at city council’s March 12 meeting. In it, he says the new downtown bike lanes have created problems during snowfall and “anecdotally has been almost universally seen as a barrier to the success of downtown businesses.”

The motions adds the paths make it more difficult for people with accessibility issues to access sidewalks.

There are four parts to the motion: Stopping all bike lane planning and construction, getting an estimate to remove them from downtown, gathering input at a committee meeting and reporting back to city council before the third quarter of this year.