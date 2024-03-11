March is Fraud Prevention Month and Lethbridge Police are reminding residents to be scam savvy to prevent becoming a victim.

This year’s theme, “20 Years of Fighting Fraud: From Then to Now,” sheds light on how scams have evolved with the use of technology. The campaign aims to help Canadians recognize warning signs, reject suspicious claims and report fraud to police.

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, in 2023 Canadians lost $567 million – an increase of $37 million from 2022 and $187 million since 2021. But despite the rise in financial losses, fraud reports remain low with only five-10 per cent reported.

Last year nationwide, the top three most reported types of fraud were identity fraud, service fraud and phishing, schemes orchestrated to get people to pay or give away sensitive information such as their social insurance number, passwords or banking details.

Locally, members of the Economic Crimes Unit are seeing an increase in investment fraud – specifically involving transactions with cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin and Eth.

If you’re looking to invest your hard-earned cash, it’s important to exercise due diligence and watch out for red flags: