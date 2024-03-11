The Alberta Music Education Foundation’s Student Recognition Award program recognizes and assists deserving Alberta music students for excellence in music performance and for utilizing their musical talents in active volunteer community service.

Lethbridge-based board member Bob George says the SRA is one of many programs with the intent to give young, intermediate and advanced students “a bit of a leg up and a place to compete.” George is a “mostly retired” music educator and plays for the Lethbridge Symphony.

George says of the past winners at the senior level, the vast majority have gone onto serious career-oriented graduate study all around the world. “We’re really encouraged we’re tagging into that group. But we’re also encouraging kids just beginning and may not choose a career, but we’re just helping them along with their music education.”

Applicants compete in either the “Music Performance” or “Community Service” categories that showcase their skills both within and outside the music curriculum using video media. Applicants from all musical genres are welcome to apply. The oldest class goes up to 25 years of age.

Each award is $500 in the form of an AMEF certificate, which is to be spent toward either music lessons, music school tuition or for music equipment and/or music books from a local music retailer. The application deadline is Mar. 31.

George says the breadth of the foundation’s programs include a meeting with seniors to help them record and maintain their heritage music and the foundation provides keyboards or string instruments and instruction to kids in economically-challenged communities.

“Then they’re encouraged, if they’re interested, to seek assistance to go on. The vast majority of the families in our ‘Keyboards for Kids’ and ‘Strings for Kids’ programs would be families that couldn’t possibly afford to pay for a private educator,” adds George.

According to George, the foundation is always looking for new members to join. “We are hoping to expand and build.”

For more information visit online at amef.ca.