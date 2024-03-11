A survey will help the city’s transportation planners see what investment residents want in transportation.

Lethbridge is participating in the Canada Travel Activity (CanTRAC) Survey, in partnership with Dalhousie University.

More than 8,000 households will get a postcard in the mail inviting them to take part in the survey online.

“Residents who receive the postcard are asked to please complete the survey to help identify travel patterns and inform future transportation needs in Lethbridge,” reads a news release from the city. “The survey takes approximately 25 minutes, and each completed survey will be entered to win a VISA gift card.”

It will help planners to understand travel habits and patterns to inform future investment.

The CanTRAC survey is funded through a federal grant and was free for the City of Lethbridge to participate in. Three other Canadian cities are also currently running the survey. The cities of Calgary, Moncton and Charlottetown are also participating.