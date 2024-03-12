Road bans on Lethbridge County roads will start on Wednesday, March 13th and are in place until further notice. According to the municipality there will be a ban on most roads up to 75 per cent axle weight.

The ban is put in place to protect the infrastructure that has higher traffic and is more susceptible to damage this time of year because of the frost thaw.

According to officials gravel roads will stay at 100 per cent, but they along with haul routes are being monitored throughout the spring season.

A full list of roads impacted by the road bans can be found on the county’s website.