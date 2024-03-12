The University of Lethbridge will expand its REC Room program thanks to $500,000 from Embark Student Foundation Major Grant Program.

Embark Student Corp is behind the money and it is part of a $2.7 million program that supports many post-secondaries in supporting innovative programs that have a positive impact on the student experience.

The University of Lethbridge launched its REC (Refresh, Energize, Connect) Room program in 2022 and it created indoor recreation spaces to support play and physical activity. According to the university, it has been enthusiastically embraced by students. It is one of seven projects across the country getting support from Embark.

“The Embark Student Foundation Major Grant Program marks our commitment to making the path to and through post-secondary school easier for all Canadians,” says Andrew Lo, president and CEO of Embark. “By supporting these innovative programs, we hope to enrich the lives of students and give them the skills they need to thrive both today and in the future.”

The REC Room has activities including puzzles, virtual reality games, Indigenous games and giant Jenga.

“We currently have three indoor locations across campus, and they are full of activity pretty much any time of day,” says Mark Slomp, executive director of Student Services. “Research has shown us that when students have connections with one another and engage in exercise and activities and have outlets to laugh and play, it sets them up for success in all the other areas of their academic experience.”

The university says the funding will help create more spaces, both indoor and outdoor, as well as develop related programming.