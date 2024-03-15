The public is being asked for their help locating a woman wanted on outstanding gun and weapons warrants connected to an alleged break and enter last year. According to Lethbridge Police, during the alleged incident a number of guns were reportedly stolen.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, 25-year-old Jewel Rose Fantini is wanted on warrants for alleged infractions including possessing a firearm and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Anyone who has information about where Fantini is, or knows where she is located is asked to call Lethbridge Police and reference file 23019921 or contact Crime Stoppers.