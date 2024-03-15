Subscribe to Local News
HomeNews25-year-old wanted on outstanding weapons warrant
News

25-year-old wanted on outstanding weapons warrant

By Kass Patterson
Jewel Rose Fantini is wanted on outstanding weapons warrants (Photo provided by the Lethbridge Police Service)

The public is being asked for their help locating a woman wanted on outstanding gun and weapons warrants connected to an alleged break and enter last year. According to Lethbridge Police, during the alleged incident a number of guns were reportedly stolen.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, 25-year-old Jewel Rose Fantini is wanted on warrants for alleged infractions including possessing a firearm and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Anyone who has information about where Fantini is, or knows where she is located is asked to call Lethbridge Police and reference file 23019921 or contact Crime Stoppers.

