Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at a single-family house along St. Christopher Place in north Lethbridge at 3:14 a.m. Mar. 14.

Fire crews from four stations arrived to find light smoke coming from the home. Thirteen firefighters quickly controlled the fire and kept it contained to the room where it started. No injuries to crews or occupants were reported.

The fire is under investigation, but is believed to be caused by a clothes dryer. The damage is estimated between $15,000 and $20,000.