Lethbridge Police seized 350 street doses of fentanyl, arrested 13 people, executed 37 warrants, apprehended an impaired driver and issued nine violation tickets during the first day of an operation that will continue throughout the year targeting crime and social disorder downtown.

“The enforcement project, which began Mar. 13, includes members of the Downtown Policing Unit, Crime Suppression Team, Property Crimes Unit, as well as Community Peace Officers. The deployment of these resources will be scheduled throughout 2024 and involve a combination of both uniform and covert officers actively targeting offenders engaged in criminal activity along with other negative behaviours impacting perceptions of safety in the city centre,” says LPS.

Businesses and visitors in the downtown area can expect to see an increased police presence on the days the teams are deployed, as officers actively target high frequency offenders and areas with a high volume of crime.

“In addition to this targeted enforcement initiative, members of the Downtown Policing Unit, along with patrol and Community Peace Officers, conduct proactive policing and respond to calls for service daily downtown. Members of the Watch are available to provide safe walks upon request and serve as the eyes and ears of emergency services, creating capacity for officers to spend more time addressing matters that require police attention,” LPS adds.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity downtown – or anywhere in the city – is asked to call police at 403-328-4444. Incidents of theft under $5,000, mischief, theft from vehicles and damage to vehicles can be reported online and there is also an “information only” category – where citizens can report nuisance and non-criminal matters.