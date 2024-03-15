A 20-year-old resident of Lethbridge was arrested and charged after the Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit took over an investigation from Strathmore RCMP.

On Feb. 27, Strathmore RCMP received a complaint in relation to firearms offences occurring in rural Alberta. Evidence showed a male was video recording shooting out of moving vehicles and shooting near roadways with handguns and long guns. The Crime Reduction Unit identified the male in the recordings as Nicholas Bastarache.

On Mar. 8, with the assistance of the Lethbridge Police Service and the Lethbridge Police Tactical Unit, a search warrant was executed on a residence in the 100 block of 5 Street South in Lethbridge. A loaded handgun and shotgun were located inside the home.

Bastarache was charged with multiple offences, including possession of a weapon obtained by crime, carrying a concealed weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Bastarache is scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Strathmore May 21.