Lethbridge Police say they’re continuing the search for a man who’s burned out pick-up truck was found on a remote logging road in western B.C.

26 year old Marshal Iwaasa was last seen by his family here in the city on November 17th. He was supposed to go back up to Calgary, however he hasn’t been heard from since.

A week later his burned up vehicle was discovered near Pemberton, north Whistler and last week RCMP called off the search.

Iwaasa is described as 5’11” tall, approximately 170 lbs. with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair, usually worn tied back, and a mustache. When last seen, he was wearing a green hoodie, grey toque, red hi-top shoes and black pants. His truck is described as a dark blue 2009 GMC Sierra, bearing Alberta license plate BLL-1099.

Lethbridge Police say anyone with information on Iwaasa’s disappearance, or his movements at any time after Nov. 17, are asked to please give them a call.

(With files from Lethbridge Police)