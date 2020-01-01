Lethbridge's first baby of 2020, Daxton Matthew Mueller, with parents Melissa Foley and Ryan Mueller. (Photo credit to AHS)

Lethbridge’s first baby of the new year was welcomed just a few hours into Jan. 1, 2020.

Daxton Matthew Mueller was born at 7:47 a.m., at six-pounds and three-ounces.

The little boy and his parents, Melissa Foley and Ryan Mueller, are all happy and healthy.

There are no reports yet of new year babies at any of the smaller hospitals surrounding Lethbridge.