Team Walker following their Alberta Scotties win Sunday in Okotoks. Taylor McDonald is second from the left. Photo credit to McDonald's Twitter account.

For the third year in a row, there will be a Lethbridge connection to the national women’s curling championship.

Taylor McDonald, who plays second for skip Laura Walker, is originally from Lethbridge. Walker’s rink won the Alberta Scotties on Sunday in Okotoks to advance to their first-ever national Scotties.

The Edmonton-based team of Walker, third Kate Cameron, second Taylor McDonald and lead Nadine Scotland completed an undefeated 7-0 run through the tournament.

Lethbridge’s Casey Scheidegger, Alberta’s 2018 Scotties representative and 2019 wild card team, failed to make the Alberta Scotties playoffs, finishing the tournament with an 2-5 record.

The Canadian Scotties Tournament of Hearts starts February 15 in Moose Jaw, Sask.