Lethbridge Police are investigating after two dogs died this past weekend, believed to have been poisoned in a south side yard.

On Sunday (Feb. 2), the owner of two large breed dogs reported the animals had been poisoned sometime during the night.

In the morning, the dogs began howling and acting strangely before they collapsed. LPS say the two animals were taken to a local vet and later died.

Police have seized suspicious food from the backyard of the home along the 400 block of 28th Street South and the investigation is continuing.

People who live in that area are advised to be extra vigilant if they have young children or pets and to watch out for any strange items in yards.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Lethbridge Police.