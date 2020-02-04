Lethbridge College, TAC and ASET representatives with students from the college’s Civil Engineering Technology program. Photo courtesy of Lethbridge College.

Lethbridge College’s Civil Engineering Technology program has been granted national program accreditation.

It’s a process that involves a comprehensive audit, including a review of the program and institution, a tour, and interviews with students, faculty, alumni and graduate employers.

Chair of the college’s School of Engineering Technologies, Bill Smienk, says the accreditation validates the work being done on campus as “it tells us we have a great program that meets all the credentials and requirements employers are looking for.”

National accreditation also means graduates will have more advantages to begin their careers, earn higher wages and have the flexibility to work anywhere in Canada.

All three programs in the college’s School of Engineering Technologies (Engineering Design and Drafting, Geomatics Engineering Technology, Civil Engineering Technology) have now received accreditation from Technology Accreditation Canada.