Lethbridge Police have charged a 33 year old man with sexual assault after an incident over the weekend.

Officers say an 18 year old woman was at a bar with a friend Friday night.

She began to feel unwell and a man they’d met that evening offered to drive them both home.

Police allege that after the man took the woman inside her home, he left but then returned a short time later, went into her house and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital for treatment and released.

33 year old Sohil Bindra of Lethbridge has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He was released from custody on several conditions and is due in court March 2nd.