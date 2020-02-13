Members of United Nurses of Alberta holding an information walk outside Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge. Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (SamBorsato)

Members of United Nurses of Alberta are showing their support for publicly delivered health care and front-line workers by staging 33 events across the province including one in Lethbridge.

An information walk took place from 11:30am to 1:30pm Thursday outside the south entrance of Chinook Regional Hospital.

Margie Emes is President of Local 120 of United Nurses of Alberta.

She says the health care industry is facing potential layoffs and rollbacks all while will dealing with a nursing shortage.

Emes says members feel accountants aren’t the right ones to be providing feedback about what has to happen, but instead go to the bedside, talk to clinicians and get direction from there.

Other information walks and events around southern Alberta include Bow Island, High River and Medicine Hat.