Lethbridge Police are asking residents to be aware of a kidnapping/ransom phone scam making the rounds.

On Tuesday two people reported suspicious phone calls from an overseas number.

The first recipient did not answer the call that appeared to originate from Jordan. The second recipient answered, heard a female scream and a man say her daughter had been kidnapped before the line disconnected.

An investigation has determined multiple people in Calgary got similar calls from Jordan numbers the same day.

The LPS says a kidnapping/ransom scam typically begins with a phone call alleging a family member has been kidnapped or is being held captive and often screams can be heard in the background. Callers will usually demand cash via wire transfer to ensure the person’s safe return.

Officers say anyone who gets a call like this should not comply with demands or give out personal information over the phone but to report the incident to police.