Still photo of video rendition of the pathway. Credit to Alvin Fritz Architect.

Work will likely be getting underway soon on a 15 kilometre bicycle pathway connecting Lethbridge to Coaldale.

The Link Pathway, as it’s called, has been a project four years in the making.

Project Chair Henry Doeve says once finished, this path will link up Henderson Lake Park in Lethbridge with the Alberta Birds of Prey Centre in Coaldale. “Along the way we’re going through farmland, around irrigation canals, we’re in behind the research centre. We’re anticipating story boards and interpretive spots where people can understand how agriculture fits into this region and to show how it adds that value”.

Doeve says they’ve now come to agreements with landowners along the route, meaning The Link Pathway is one step closer to actually happening.

The cost of this new trail is being paid for through a number of avenues. Doeve calls this a legacy project with money coming from Lethbridge County, a grant from Alberta Transportation for Jail Road crossing, and the rest of the cash coming from fundraising.

Phase one construction could start soon and be wrapped up by the end of summer.