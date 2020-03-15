Teams around the Western Hockey League are sending their players home as concerns around COVID-19 continue to increase.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes announced Sunday (Mar. 15) they were sending their players home. A statement from the WHL club states because of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued travel restrictions, “the club has released all players to return home to their families while the season remains suspended. The Hurricanes, in conjunction with the Canadian Hockey League and Western Hockey League, continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.”

WHL teams started making announcements on Saturday evening they were sending players home.

Clubs in both the QMJHL and OHL have made similar announcements.

At this time, the Western Hockey League season remains “paused” over the pandemic, however decisions will likely be made in the very near future as to whether or not the junior hockey season will be pushed off longer or cancelled all together.

More information is likely in the coming days.