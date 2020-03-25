Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outside Rideau Cottage Wednesday to announce the new COVID-19 financial benefit. Photo credit to C-PAC livestream.

Canadians will soon be able to access federal money to help ease financial stress as we all work to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In his daily address Wednesday (Mar. 25), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada Emergency Relief Benefit (CERB) will replace what was announced last week in order to streamline the process of getting money to Canadians.

Applications should be available on April 6.

The CERB will put $2,000 a month for the next four months into the pockets of people who are unemployed, sick or quarantined, caring for someone who is ill or taking care of children.

“If you’ve lost your job because of COVID-19, whether you’re full-time, contract, or self-employed this new benefit will be there for you,” says Trudeau. “If you’re sick or quarantined or looking after someone sick or at home taking care of your kids, it’s there for you. Even if you’re still employed but not receiving income because of this crisis, the CERB is there for you.”

An online portal will be launched and after applying for relief, it will be 10 days when people will see the money.

Trudeau says almost a million people applied for Employment Insurance across Canada last week.