The early morning fire on Monday, March 30 in Coaldale. Photo credit to Coaldale & District Emergency Services.

No injuries following an early morning house fire in Coaldale.

Crews were called out around 5:30 am Monday (Mar. 30) to a home along Parkside Close. Firefighters were met with heavy flames and smoke when they arrived on scene.

Two people inside the home, along with two dogs, all managed to get out safely.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control in just over half an hour.

The house sustained major damage, estimated to be around $250,000. Some minor damage to a few neighbouring homes.

Coaldale Fire Chief Kevin McKeown says the homeowner had working smoke alarms which notified those inside to escape without injury. He says firefighters did a great job containing the blaze as this could easily have turned into 2 or 3 houses involved, given the close proximity of the homes to each other.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.