The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Alberta has risen to nine as a third resident of a Calgary continuing care centre has passed away.

A total of 36 residents and five staff members at the McKenzie Town Continuing Care Centre have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Province-wide, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says the number of confirmed cases rose by 64 since Monday for a total of 754.

She says there are about 75 cases where officials don’t know the source, indicating community transmission.

It’s a number she calls “concerning.”

Hinshaw also delivering a message Tuesday to the province’s younger residents after a man in his mid-30’s died of COVID-19 in northern Alberta earlier this week.

She says anyone with a chronic health condition, like diabetes, high blood pressure or asthma, is at a higher risk of severe illness but everyone needs to be vigilant regardless of age or health conditions.

Hinshaw says “even if you don’t have a chronic health condition, you need to make sure you’re protecting yourself against COVID-19 because even if you yourself have a mild illness, you could spread that disease to others … who get severe illness.”

There were no new cases reported in the South Zone on Tuesday and this region’s total remains at 12.

That number hasn’t changed since March 26.