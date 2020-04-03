This is the gun seized by LPS. Photo credit to Lethbridge Police Service.

Three people are facing charges after police seized a handgun, drugs and cash from two north Lethbridge homes Thursday (Apr. 2).

The short-term drug trafficking investigation began late last month and led officers to neighbouring homes along the 1300 block of 15th avenue north.

Search warrants uncovered a 9 mm handgun, cocaine, meth, and nearly $20,000 in cash as well as a forged or falsified Canadian passport, identity documents, and a stolen car insurance document.

34 year old Liban Hassan, 34 year old Yusuf Abdisamad, and 48 year old Betty Hancock, are all facing charges in relation to the bust.