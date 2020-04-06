The Alberta Health Services South Zone is now the only one in the province that has not recorded a death related to COVID-19.

There were three recorded across the province since Saturday, including a man in his 60s in Calgary, a man over the age of 100 years old in the North Zone, and a woman in her 80s in the Central Zone, the first for that region.

Alberta Health Services says there have been 23 deaths across the province, and 1,250 confirmed cases, an increase of 69 over the past day.

A total of 279 patients have recovered, and 64,806 tests have been conducted.

In the South Zone, 20 cases have been confirmed out of 3,143 tests done. There are six confirmed cases in Lethbridge.

The two newest cases include an additional case in the County of Forty Mile and one more in Medicine Hat. That city now has 9.