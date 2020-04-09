A trial has been scheduled for late July for a Lethbridge man who’s facing charges in a series of violent crimes from last fall.

Several alleged offences occurred over the course of three days back in October 2019 involving the same suspect.

First, a man reported that he was attacked with a machete after getting into an argument with an acquaintance. Just minutes after that, another man parked in front of the north side McDonald’s was car jacked by a man with a machete and forced to drive out to the Blood Reserve, where he was left on the side of the road.

Two nights later, Lethbridge police were called about a man wielding multiple weapons in the middle of a south side street and later about an attempted car jacking involving a man brandishing a small sword.

A woman says she was thrown to the ground and a man demanded her cell phone the next morning while she walking away from a bus stop.

40 year old Cory Ray Williams is facing a long list of charges including kidnapping and attempted kidnapping, two counts of assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, robbery and attempted robbery.

His five day judge alone trial in Lethbridge provincial court is set for July 20th through the 24th.