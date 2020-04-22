Several crews responded Tuesday to the river valley just east of Bridge Drive West. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

It appears a poorly discarded cigarette may be to blame for a large grass fire in the Lethbridge River Valley on Tuesday (Apr. 21).

Crews were called out to an area just east of the Bridge Valley Golf Course between the train bridge after reports of a wind-whipped fire and lots of smoke.

Fire Chief Marc Rathwell saying Wednesday morning the blaze is under investigation, however improper disposal of smoking material is the likely culprit right now.

He says a helicopter was also called in at one point from Alberta Agriculture and Forestry to drop water on the fire. Wildland trucks from Coalhurst and Coaldale came to help out as well.

There is no estimate on the area burned and no damage to the golf course.

Fire crews remain on scene Wednesday taking care of any hot spots.