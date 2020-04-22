The City of Lethbridge is re-opening its yard waste sites and expanding availability at the Waste and Recycling Centre starting next month.

The sites were supposed to up a few weeks ago, but have been delayed due to COVID-19.

Waste and Recycling Manager, Joel Sanchez says restrictions will be lifted at the city landfill to allow public drop-off as of May 4th. “It’s still recommended that residents only use the sites if they really need to. This is not an opportunity to get out of the house and to go out with only one bag. Make sure you use the site only when you need to.”

Over the next two weeks, yard waste staff will be hired back and trained and appropriate measures put in place.

As the weather warms and residents begin yard maintenance, the opening of the City’s yard waste sites and the Waste and Recycling Centre will help manage excess waste when needed and prevent illegal dumping.

Sanchez says over the past few days with the nicer weather they have noticed people dropping yard waste off at the recycling sites. This is something the City is discouraging. Sanchez is asking residents to please hold on to those items until the yard waste sites re-open soon.

Details of the new restrictions at the yard waste site include:

Open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Self-service sites meaning residents must be able to unload their own material

Residents are asked to put material in paper bags to avoid having to de-bag materials from plastic bags. This will help speed up the drop-off process and limit contact between staff and the public.

Only be one customer allowed at the compacter at a time

Only one customer allowed at the branch chipper at a time

Line-up to access the site will be managed by on-site staff to ensure appropriate physical distancing is maintained at all times.

Changes to Waste and Recycling Centre operations