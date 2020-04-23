Chuckwagons at the Calgary Stampede. Photo credit to Travel Alberta.

The Calgary Stampede has been shuttered for this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It marks the first time in nearly 100 years the annual show has been cancelled.

Calgary Emergency Management has previously announced a cancellation of all events until June 30th. The Stampede was set to open just three days later.

President Dana Peers says the health and safety of the community and the general public has to come first.

“It’s very difficult to be here today to share this announcement,” Peers said Thursday at a new conference.

The show that’s been dubbed The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth attracts more than 100,000 people a day over its 10-day run, which includes a parade, a fair, a midway, a nightly rodeo and chuckwagon races.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of many festivals and events across the country, including K-Days in Edmonton.

On Thursday, the province banned all large events over 15 people through the summer.

(With files from the Canadian Press)