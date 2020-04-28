Alberta’s United Conservative government has been recognized with a federal award, but it might not be one to boast about.

It’s received the Code of Silence Award for Outstanding Achievement in Government Secrecy by a group of press-freedom advocacy groups.

In the announcement particular attention is paid to the Canadian Energy Centre otherwise known as the energy war room which aims to counter attacks on Alberta’s energy sector.

The award is given out annually by the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ), Centre for Free Expression at Ryerson University, News Media Canada, and Canadian Journalists for Free Expression to a government or agency that denies public access to government information that the public has a right to see.

In a news release, the CAJ says the public’s power to hold the war room to account has been severely constrained by the government’s decision to shield it from freedom of information requests. “That means the public will only find out what the Kenney government wants them to find out about the war room.”