The London Drugs store in Lethbridge. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

London Drugs is offering shelf space to small businesses in Lethbridge impacted by COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday (Apr. 29) small businesses which have had to close their doors because of the pandemic can submit products for consideration.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) reports only 21% of small businesses across the country are fully open and 50% are unsure if their business will even survive.

As an essential service, London Drugs stores are open and the retail chain says it wants to try to help others stay afloat.

In select locations, London Drugs will be transforming centre aisles into “Local Central”, a dedicated space for local products.

Businesses looking to submit products for consideration can visit the London Drugs website at this link: London Drugs Local Central Application