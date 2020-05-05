Four people are facing drug charges after Lethbridge Police seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine from a west side home.

The LPS Crime Suppression Team started looking into drug trafficking at a home along Columbia Boulevard West at the end of April following public complaints.

A search warrant on April 30th resulted in the arrest of a number people and the seizure of $7,500 in drugs. Police also seized brass knuckles, a butterfly knife, and cash.

Meanwhile, officers located two kids, ages 12 and 15, inside the home.

Three men ages 28, 38, and 45 as well as an 18 year old woman are facing a list of charges. LPS say all four Lethbridge residents have been released from jail and will appear in court July 24th.

The names of those arrested are not being released in order to protect the identity of the children.