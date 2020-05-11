About 74% of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Alberta have now recovered.

The province reported 47 new cases Monday (May 11) to bring the total to 6,300 though 4,659 of those cases are no longer active.

There were however, two more deaths, one in the North Zone and one in the Calgary Zone.

The Calgary Zone fatality involves an employee at the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, the second worker at that facility to die of COVID-19.

There have been three deaths related to that outbreak as the father of a Cargill worker has also died.

Here in the South Zone, there were 9 new cases and 7 of them were in Brooks. Brooks now has a total of 1,060 cases.

The City of Lethbridge also added one new case and now has 7 active cases and 12 recovered cases.

West Lethbridge: 7 cases (7 recovered)

South Lethbridge: 10 cases: (5 active, 5 recovered)

North Lethbridge: 2 cases (2 active)

While a final decision has yet to be made on whether Stage 1 of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy will actually begin on Thursday, May 14, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says there are several reasons why it can be considered.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says much of the province has been successful in flattening the curve and there are fewer new daily cases even compared to last week.

She says societal norms around hygiene and physical distancing have also changed since the pandemic began and people are more aware of these measures.