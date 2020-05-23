Alberta reporting only 18 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday (May 23).

That puts the total at 6,818 with the overwhelming majority, 86% now considered recovered.

The province did record one more death for a total of 135 since the pandemic started in early March.

There are 5 new cases in AHS South Zone reported since Friday. That brings the total in this health region to 1,228.

Lethbridge will no new cases Saturday. Still sitting at 27 (10 active and 17 recovered).

Brooks is recording 3 new cases (total 1,095) and Cypress County with two new cases Saturday (total 12).

So far, over 232,000 tests have been conducted across Alberta.