Canada Day 2020 is fast approaching, but it’s going to look a little different this year.

With public health orders still in effect, the City of Lethbridge is recommending residents take an alternative approach to celebrating our nation’s birthday.

The City made the call just over a months ago to cancel all planned public Canada Day celebrations due to the pandemic. This after the province said it would not allow mass gatherings this summer to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The City’s Canada Day Coordinator, Sarah Burton says they’re encouraging people to celebrate this year at home. “As a community we love to get together and love to have a great big celebration, but that’s not possible this year. So, take that celebration that you would do at Henderson Lake or Galt Gardens and recreate it, however it works for you, in your own back yard”.

Those interested in celebrating form home this year are encouraged to pick up a free Canada Day Activity bag while supplies last from the Helen Schuler Nature Centre, City Hall, or either Public Library branch.

Instead, alternative options have been created to help the community celebrate and show their Canadian pride together as a city and country. Some pre-Canada Day activities include:

Decorating your yard, windows or business using a Canada Day theme. Take a photo and submit it to leisure@lethbridge.ca by Monday, June 29 to be entered to win a prize.

to be entered to win a prize. Having your kids (or grandkids!) enter our Canada Day 2020 colouring contest by downloading the colouring pages from: Lethbridge Canada Day. Submit the finished colouring page to leisure@lethbridge.ca by Monday, June 29 to be entered to win a prize package from a local business!

The City of Lethbridge says the best way to stay up-to-date with everything happening for Canada Day is to download the free mobile app mobile at: http://my.yapp.us/TKAJ32.

More information can also be found online at www.lethbridge.ca/CanadaDay.