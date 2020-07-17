As health restrictions begin to ease, Lethbridge Transit is now working to get all the necessary precautions in place to move back to its regular routes and fare collection.

Buses have been operating on a ride-by-reservation system, free of charge since April to better manage physical distancing and rider volumes.

However, Transit Manager, Kevin Ponech, says very few people have been using that system with many commenting that it’s too inconvenient.

He hopes ridership will pick up again when regular operations resume on August 4 but notes all COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing, will still be in place.

Riders will be urged to wear a mask and there will be disposable masks available on buses.

The City says payment by Breeze Card is preferred, but cash will be accepted and fares boxes will be cleaned regularly.