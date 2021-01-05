LETHBRIDGE, AB – A pedestrian remains in hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition after a hit and run downtown Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at about 1pm at the corner of 3rd avenue and 3rd street south.

Lethbridge Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone who has information about this hit and run is asked to call the LPS or Crime Stoppers.

UPDATE, Jan. 6, 2020 @ 10:20 a.m.: Lethbridge Police say a suspect and vehicle have since been located. The LPS says the investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been laid yet. Further information, including the suspect’s name or age, has not been released.