LETHBRIDGE, AB – A traffic stop Wednesday night resulted in firearms and drug-related offences being laid against a Lethbridge man.

Members of the Priority Crimes Unit pulled over a driver along the 1700 block of 23rd street north after spotting possible drug trafficking activity.

A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded firearm and a taser made to look like a flashlight.

Methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine worth about $1,600 as well as drug paraphernalia and cash were seized.

35 year old Wesley Johnson is facing 28 charges in relation to the bust. He’s currently in custody waiting for a bail hearing.