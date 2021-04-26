Photo Courtesy of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Lethbridge Police officer has been suspended with pay after a possible improper database search.

The incident in question dates back to Feb. 5 of this year.

It’s been referred to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team for further investigation.

An internal professional misconduct investigation has also been ordered.

The LPS says the improper access of information is taken very seriously and was identified in the action plan recently submitted to Alberta’s Justice Minister as an issue that needs to be addressed.