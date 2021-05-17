LETHBRIDGE, AB – No injuries were reported following a fire at a fourplex Sunday night (May 16).

Firefighters from four stations responded along Mayor Magrath Dr N around 8:45 p.m., where they found heavy smoke and fire.

Everyone living in the building was safely evacuated, though, and the blaze was quickly controlled.

Damage is estimated at about $100,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.